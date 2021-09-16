Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Forest Range Officers in the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. Candidates who have declared qualified in the written exam can download their admit card from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the result released in the month of March, a total of 339 candidates out of 18,551 have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. BPSSC had invited applications for 43 vacancies of Forest Range Officer in August last year.

Steps to download interview letter

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Range Officers of Forest admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the interview letter.

The BPSSC recruitment process for Forest Range Officer will involve three phases — written exam, interview and physical test.