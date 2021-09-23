The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the result for Cost Management Accounting (CMA) Foundation June 2021 exam. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA Foundation exam for June 2021 session was held on September 5 (Sunday) in two shifts: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam was earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to qualify the examination, the students will require to secure minimum 40 percent marks in all the subjects and 50% aggregate marks. Candidates who cleared the CMA Foundation Result would be able to appear for the CMA Intermediate Exam 2022, reports NDTV.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website icmai.in On the homepage, click on “Result for June 2021 Foundation Examination” Click on “Please click here to check Online Result” Key in your identification number and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to check the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.