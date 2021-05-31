The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has decided to postpone the Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course June 2021 examination in view of the coronavirus crisis. The exams were due to be held in July. Candidates can check the official notice at the official website icmai.in.

“In view of the present acute pandemic situation arising out of the spread of Covid-19, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the dates of conducting June, 2021 term of Examinations of the Institute are being rescheduled,” ICMAI said in its notice.

The Institute said the rescheduled timetable for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Course of June, 2021 examinations will be announced later.

Moreover, those candidates who have already applied will be entitled to appear in the rescheduled examination and the candidates who could not apply will be allowed to submit online examination Application Form for the rescheduled examination soon.

Here’s ICMAI CMA June 2021 exam postponement notice.