The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card for the upcoming Cost Management Accounting (CMA) Foundation June 2021 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icmai.in.

The ICMAI CMA Foundation exam for June 2021 session will be held on September 5 (Sunday) in two shifts: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The exam was earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exam will be in an online remote-proctored mode and candidates will be required to have a proper device that has a good internet connection to give the test. Students will be required login sharp at 10.00 AM for session 1 and sharp at 2.00 PM for session 2 of the CMA Foundation exam.

Steps to download ICMAI CMA admit card:

Visit official website icmai.in Go to ‘Students’ — ‘Examinations’ — ‘Admit Card’ Select Foundation course, enter ‘Current Registration Number’ and click on ‘Show Status’ The ICMAI admit card will appear on screen Download and save a copy.

Here’s direct link to download ICMAI CMA admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the exam instructions issued by ICMAI on the portal or at direct link here.