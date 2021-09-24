Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the Election Kanungo recruitment exam provisional answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 27, 2021 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per objection.

The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and with mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one Hundred only) per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali, reads the official notice.

The exam was conducted on September 23, 2021 for recruitment to five posts of Election Kanungo.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement” tab Click on “CLICK HERE for filling Objections (Last Date 27-09-2021) pertaining to Provisional Answer Key of the written examination dated 23.09.2021 for the post of Election Kanugo (Advt. No. 10 of 2021)” Now click on “View Set Wise Answer Keys” The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download for future reference Take a printout

Here’s direct link to the answer keys.

Candidates may challenge the answer keys by clicking on “Objections related to Questions” tab. Read the instructions carefully and proceed with objection submission. Fill in the details and submit.

Here’s direct link to the objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.