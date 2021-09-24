Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has notified 103 vacancies of Supervisor, DEO, Handyman and other posts today, September 24. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the contractual posts on the official website becil.com till October 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 103 vacancies, of which 67 vacancies are for the post of Handyman/ Loader, 7 for Data Entry Operator, 20 for Supervisor, and 9 for Sr. Supervisor.

Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully, reads the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates applying for the posts of Data Entry Operator and Supervisor should not be more than the age of 30 years. The upper age limit for Sr Supervisor and Handyman/ Loader posts is 35 and 45 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification:

Handyman/ Loader: The applicants should have passed class 8 and must be able to communicate in local language and Hindi and have preferably 1 year experience in cargo handling.

Data Entry Operator: The candidates should hold a bachelors degree and have basic computer knowledge with 2 years experience in aviation or cargo industry.

Supervisor: The candidates should hold a bachelors degree and have basic computer knowledge with 1 year experience in aviation or cargo industry.

Sr Supervisor: The candidates should hold a bachelors degree and have basic computer knowledge with 2 years experience in aviation or cargo industry.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for candidates from general/ OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to SC/ST/ EWS/ PH category candidates.

Here’s direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BECIL’s career page becil.com Click on “Registration Form(Online Apply)” Now click on New Registration and login to the portal Fill in the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.