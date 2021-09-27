Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) soon. The answer keys will be released at the board’s official website reetbser21.com.

REET 2021 was held on September 26 (Sunday). There are two exams to be held for the state eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Once the answer key is released, candidates can check and raise objection, if any by following the instructions given. Challenges to REET answer key 2021 must be submitted by the notified deadline.

Steps to check REET answer key 2021

Visit the official website reetbser21.com Click on the answer key link (when available) The REET answer key will appear on screen Match responses with question paper to calculate probable score. Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

REET 2021 examination was conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, more than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination. Among these, 3.6 lakh candidates have applied for Level 1, 3.6 for Level 2 and over 9 lakh for both. The exam is conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.