Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the result of Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE 2021) on the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for OJEE 2021 conducted from September 6 to 18 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode can check and download their rank card using their application number and date of birth.

The exam was conducted in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The entrance exam was originally scheduled in the month of June, but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download OJEE result 2021

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on OJEE 2021 ranks card link Enter Application Number and date of birth to login Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download OJEE 2021 result.

As per a report by OdishaTV, more than 65,000 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 49,360 candidates appeared for the test. Based on the performance in the exam, 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses.

OJEE is conducted for admission to various UG and PG courses in government and private colleges of Odisha. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.