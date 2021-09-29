All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the schedule of Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) for December session on the official website mat.aima.in. MAT 2021 registration for both Paper Based Test (MAT PBT) and Computer Based Test (MAT CBT) is underway.

The last date to apply for PBT and CBT is November 28 and December 12, respectively.

As per the released schedule, the PBT will be held on December 5 and the admit card will be made available to download from November 29 (4.00 PM) onwards, whereas the CBT exam will be conducted on December 19. The admit card will be available from December 14.

MAT Dec 21 Scores will be released on December 27, 2021.

Applicants will be able to check their Roll No, Test Date, Test Time, Test Venue Address and other important details on the admit card. Candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card, reads the official notice.

Steps to apply for MAT December 2021

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on “Registration” link Fill in the required details, register and proceed with application process Pay the application fee, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for MAT 2021 December session.

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

The MAT 2021 score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.