The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) will announce the result of the Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ECET-2021) today. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

JNTUA conducted the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The University held the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The ECET provisional answer key was released on September 21 and objections were invited till September 23.

Steps to check AP ECET resut 2021: