The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key for the WB Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Prelims 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.30 PM at different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. The draft answer key was released on August 23 and objections were invited till August 30. With the release of final answer key, the result is now expected soon.

Here’s direct link to WBCS prelims final answer key 2021.

The WBCS Prelim exam 2021 contained only one paper on “General Studies” with an objective type MCQ format consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. There shall be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

The WBCS exam was previously postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online application process was conducted in December and January.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary test will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.