The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is expected to release the admit card for the upcoming Phase-1 online objective examination for AO (Generalist) (State-l) recruitment exam 2021. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO exam 2021 will be conducted on October 16. According to the exam notice, the admit cards with reporting time and venue together with other relevant instructions will be available for download around 15 days prior to the date of examination. All candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for regular updates.

“Eligible candidates who have indicated that they are interested in availing Pre-Recruitment Training will be sent necessary information and instructions on their registered e-mail ids shortly. Please keep checking your registered e-mail ids for updates. Pre-recruitment training will be online,” the company said in its notice.

NIACL has notified a total of 300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer. As per the notification, the Phase-I Online Examination (Objective) is scheduled to be held in October, whereas the Phase-II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) shall be conducted in November.

Here’s NIACL AO exam 2021 notice.

Selection Process

The applicants will have to appear for Stage-I and Stage-II examinations. The final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) and Interview round. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment at NIACL.