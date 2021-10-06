Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has announced the PGDBF result 2021 of the online exam for recruitment various posts of Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’. Registered candidates can check their result online at the official website idbibank.in.

The IDBI PGDBF exam 2021 was held as an online test on September 4. The exam carried a total of 200 marks with a composite time of 120 minutes with negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong answer.

Over 300 candidates have qualified the IDBI Assistant Manager exam, as per the merit list released. The merit list contains the registration number of qualified candidates. Selected candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round.

Here’s IDBI PGDBF result 2021 merit list.

Here’s IBDI PGDBF cut off 2021.

Steps to check IDBI Assistant Manager result 2021:



Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage and then click on ‘Results of various Recruitment Projects’

Click on the link ‘Marks of Online Test’ for PGDBF - 2021-22 Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IDBI Assistant Manager result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IDBI PGDBF result 2021 scorecard.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 650 Assistant Manager vacancies for admission to IDBI Bank-PGDBF through Manipal, Bengaluru and Nitte, Greater Noida. The appointment of candidates in IDBI Bank as Assistant Managers is subject to their successfully completing the 1 Year PGDBF course and fulfillment of other eligibility criteria of age and educational qualification.