The Directorate of General Education has released the Kerala Plus One second allotment result 2021. Students who applied for the HSCAP counselling process can check the official website for the second allotment result at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates allotted seats in HSCAP second allotment result need to confirm their admission latest by October 21. Those who do not secure the seat after getting allotment will not be considered in the subsequent allotments.

As per the department, a total of 2,70,188 seats were available, of which 2,69,533 seats have been allotted to applicants. The vacant seat count after the second allotment stands at 655.

Steps to check Kerala Plus One second allotment result 2021:

Visit official website hscap.kerala.gov.in Click on ‘FIRST ALLOTMENT RESULTS’ Enter Application No and date of birth and hit submit button The Kerala Plus One first allotment result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Kerala Plus One first allotment result 2021.

The HSCAP counselling process is being conducted for admissions to class 11 or Plus One for various schools and institutions in the state of Kerala. Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process or HSCAP is a single-window admission process for Class XI admission. The application process went on throughout the month of August.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across Kerala including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.

The Kerala Plus One first allotment result was announced on September 23.

The Director General of Public Instruction suggests that all the allotted students should be present in the schools on time. Students must carry the original documents as per the circular issued earlier.