Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector Mains result today, October 9. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their result from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The result contains the roll number of the qualified candidates.

As per the official notification, a total of 4599 candidates were called for the main exam, of which around 4114 candidates appeared for the exam and a total of 1493 candidates have been declared qualified for the PET round. Of the total qualified candidates, 1000 are male and 493 are female candidates.

The SI Mains examination was conducted on August 29, 2021 in two shifts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: Mains (Written) Competitive Examination held for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector (ESI) with Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar.” The result appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department. Applications were invited in December 2019 and January 2020.

