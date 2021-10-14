The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card of the Patwari exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Patwari exam 2021 will be conducted on October 23 and 24. The exam will be held in two sessions: 8.30 to 11.30 AM to 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive is being held to fill 5378 posts of Patwari. Fresh applications were also invited in August.

Steps to download RSMSSB Patwari admit card 2021: