The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the date of the screening test for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Advt. No. 11/2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE Electrical exam will be held on November 14 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Electrical Engineering).

The list of eligible candidates will be uploaded on November 2 and intimation letters/admit cards will be released on the APSC official website on November 3.

Here’s APSC AE Electrical exam 2021 notice.

“The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website. Queries in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No.036l-2365426 and by e-mail to apscdr2.querv@gmail.com w.e.f. 05.11.2021 to 08.11.2021 during office hours,” read the APSC notice.

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 19 posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the Public Works (Building & NH) Department. Online applications were invited in December 2020 and January 2021.