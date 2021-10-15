The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of the Haryana Police Sub Inspector (Female) PST exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the PST round can check and download the merit list from Commission’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police SI Female PST was held on October 11, 13 and 14 for candidates who qualified the written exam. The HSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up to 65 posts of Sub Inspector (Female) in Group C under the Haryana Police department.

Candidates who qualified the HSSC SI Female PST are eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The PMT and document scrutiny will be held on October 20. Only those candidates who qualify the PMT will be able to participate in scrutiny of documents on the same day.

The HSSC merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. In total, 546 candidates have qualified the written exam.

Steps to download HSSC SI Female result 2021:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of PST (Physical Screening Test) and notice to candidates for PMT and Scrutiny of Documents for the post Sub Inspector (Female), Cat. No. 02”

The HSSC SI female result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates are directed to bring original downloaded copy of admit card of PMT, admit card of scrutiny of Documents, all original documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one Id Proof and a copy of the downloaded application form for Scrutiny of Documents. The candidates can download their admit cards from PMT & Scrutiny of documents from October 15. All candidates shall fill scrutiny form online from October 14 to 17 using the link available on the website of HSSC.

Link to download admit card: http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.