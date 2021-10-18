Periyar University has declared the results of the Periyar Institute of Distance Education or PRIDE examinations 2021. Students can check and download their result scorecard from the University’s official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The online examination of December 2020 and May 2021, for the students of UG/ PG/ Diploma/ Certificate Programmes of PRIDE, was conducted in July.

Students can check their results online using their Registration Number and date of birth.

Step to check Periyar University results 2021:

Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on “December 2020 & May 2021 - PRIDE Examinations - Result”

Enter Registration Number and date of birth and ‘get Marks’ button The PRIDE result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check Periyar University PRIDE results 2021.