The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of Paper-II for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASIs in CISF Examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their marks on the Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in using their login details.

The facility will be available from December 18 to November 1, 2021. Earlier, the Commission had released the result on September 3, 2021.

“Candidates may check their individual marks by using his/her Registration No. and Registered Password and click on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard. The facility will be available from 18.10.2021 to 01.11.2021,” reads the notification.

Steps to check the marks

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, key in your Registration No. and Registered Password in the login portal Submit and check the marks Download and take a printout for future reference

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2019 paper 2 was held on July 26 in a computer-based mode at different centres all over the country. In total, 5,871 candidates were qualified to appear for the Paper 2 exam following the PET/PST result. Of these, 5291 candidates appeared for the test.

Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission, a total of 5108 candidates have cleared Paper 2 and are eligible to appear for the Medical Examination. Of these, 473 are female and are 4635 male candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,745 vacancies, of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI positions in various departments under CAPF.

