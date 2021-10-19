Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the result of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams will be declared on October 20.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gaikwad said the result will be released on the Board’s official website at 1.00 PM. Students can check the result at the result portal mahresult.nic.in.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results at http://mahresult.nic.in. Best of luck!! @msbshse,” the Minister tweeted.

The Maharashtra Board SSC result 2021 was announced on July 16. The pass percentage this year was 99.5%. On the other hand, HSC result 2021 was declared on August 3 for around 14 lakh students. Overall, the pass percentage this year was 99.63 per cent.

Both exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic and students were evaluated based on internal assessment.