The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the date of the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Advt. No. 10/2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE Civil exam will be held on November 7 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Civil Engineering).

The list of eligible candidates will be uploaded on October 26 and intimation letters/admit cards will be released on the APSC official website on November 1.

Here’s APSC JE Civil exam 2021 notice.

“The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website. Queries in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No.0361-2365426 and by e-mail to apscdr2.query@gmail.com w.e.f. 01-11-2021 to 03-11-2021 during office hours,” read the APSC notice.

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 18 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Fishery Department. Online applications were invited in October and November 2020.