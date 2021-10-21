Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the result and rank card of the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET-2021). Candidates can download their results from the official website sche.ap.gov.in using their registration number and PGECET hallticket number.

Earlier, the University had released the provisional answer key and invited objections by October 4 upto 6.00 PM.

The AP PGECET 2021 was conducted on September 27 to 30 for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/ Pharma.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam was held in an objective type MCQ format.

AP PGECET is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Steps to download the result

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET Click on the Results link Key in your registration number and PGECET hallticket number Submit and check the result Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the result.

To check the rank card, applicants are required to login using their Registration Number, PGECET Hallticket No, and Date of Birth.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.