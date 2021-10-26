The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a revised exam date for the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC CDPO prelim exam 2021 was scheduled to be held on October 31. However, the Commission had postponed the exam in view of the Bihar Panchayat elections due to be held around that time.

In a fresh notice on Tuesday, BPSC said the CDPO exam will be held tentatively on December 6 (Sunday). The exam date can be revised if needed, the Commission further stated. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for the latest updates.

The exam will be held for recruitment to 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officer in the state Social Welfare Department. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, followed by main exam and personality test/interview round.

Here’s BPSC CDPO exam postponement notice.