Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will release the admit card today for the skill test in computer application (Practical) for the post of Revenue Inspector 2021. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC RI skill test will be conducted on November 8 in all districts of Odisha. The skill test will be held for candidates who have qualified the RI written exam 2021 that was held in August. The exam result was announced on October 29.

Over 2000 candidates are eligible to appear for the OSSSC RI skill test. The applicants will be able to download their admission letter from today onwards using their user ID and password. No hardcopy of Admission Letter will be sent to any candidates by post.

The applicants will also be able to appear for the mock test after downloading the admit card.

Here’s OSSSC RI skill test notification.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 586 vacancies of Revenue Inspectors in various district establishments under the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

OSSSC will conduct a written exam (400 marks, objective type MCQ) in all districts of Odisha. Qualified candidates will appear for a Skill Test in Computer Application. The merit list will be prepared based on marks scored in the two exams and work experience.