The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the scorecard and final answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download their result from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the NTA to announced the result of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Earlier, the result was withheld after Bombay High Court’s order asking NTA to conduct re-exam for two aspirants whose test booklets got mixed up.

The NEET-UG 2021 was held on September 12 (Sunday) from 2.00 to 5.00 PM in Pen and Paper mode. The all-India medical entrance test was organised at 3858 different centres throughout the country and abroad.

As per a report by NDTV, the NTA has started sending the NEET scorecards to the candidates via email. The results will be made available on the NEET official website soon.

The list of rank holders or NEET 2021 toppers will also be released along with NEET 2021 results.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.