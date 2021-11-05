The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the date of the screening test for Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) under Advt. No. 06/2020. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE exam will be held on November 28 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Engineering).

The list of eligible candidates will be uploaded on November 18 and intimation letters/admit cards will be released on the APSC official website on November 23.

Here’s APSC AE exam 2021 notice.

“The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website. Queries in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No.036l-2365426 and by e-mail to apscdr2.querv@gmail.com w.e.f. 19.11.2021 to 21.11.2021 during office hours,” read the APSC notice.

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total 182 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil- 128, Mechanical- 38, Electrical- 16) in the Irrigation Department. Online applications were invited in August and September 2020.