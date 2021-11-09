Today is the last day to apply for various posts of Camp Assistant Grade-III at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee on the official website upenergy.in. The deadline for submitting the fee through SBI Challan is November 11, 2021.

As per the official notification, the UPPCL Camp Assistant exam is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of December 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 49 posts at UPPCL.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Candidates can check more details including pay scale, educational qualification, examination process and others in the official notification below:

Here’s UPPCL Camp Assistant recruitment notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180, whereas SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 826. The application fee for PWD candidates is Rs 12.

Steps to apply for UPPCL recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “CAMP ASSISTANT-GRADE-III” AGAINST ADVT. No. 04/VSA/2021/SS” Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the require documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the vacancies.