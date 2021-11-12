Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer today, November 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee on the official website upenergy.in till December 2, 2021.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on 2nd week of January, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 173 Junior Engineer (Trainee) Electrical posts.

Eligible Candidates

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a diploma in electrical engineering.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category. Rs 12 is applicable to candidates from PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.upenergy.in On the homepage, click on Vacancy/Results Click on “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “ JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 07/VSA/2021/JE/ELECTRICAL” Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the require documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

