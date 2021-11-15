The online application process for recruitment to posts of Skilled Assistant Grade - II Electrician and Welder at the official website of Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) ends today. Interested candidates can apply on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 3 vacancies of Electrician and Welder each in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service on a temporary basis. The scale of pay is Rs 19,500 – 62,000 (Pay Matrix Level- 8).

Here’s TN MRB Electrician recruitment 2021 notification.

Here’s TN MRB Welder recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as on July 1, 2021. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: i) Candidates should be a pass in SSLC or its equivalent. ii) National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) in the Welder/Electrician trade or National Trade Certificate (NTC) with completion of Apprenticeship Training.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post.

Application fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category.

Steps to apply for TN MRB recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” against Welder/Electrician Register yourself and proceed with application Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the examination fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for TN MRB Welder, Electrician posts.