The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will release the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on Friday, November 19, reports Hindustan Times. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website updeled.gov.in using their login details.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2021.

The UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM for and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The result will be announced on December 28.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on “UP TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST” tab Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

