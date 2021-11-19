The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the admit card for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website updeled.gov.in using their login details.

The UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM for and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The result will be announced on December 28.

Steps to download UPTET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage click on UPTET admit card link under ‘Important Section’ Enter Registration No, One Time Password and captcha to login

The UPTET admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download UPTET hall ticket 2021.

(NOTE: The UP DELED website is running slow, possibly due to heavy traffic. Candidates are suggested to visit the website after some time.)

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.