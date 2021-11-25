Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) today, November 25. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2021 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM).

The applicants will be able to download their admit card from the official website opsc.gov.in from December 12 onwards. A total of 1167 candidates have been shortlisted for the exam.

The written exam will consist objective-type questions carrying 130 marks. There shall be 20 marks for viva-voce test.

“The list of candidates admitted to the examination along with their roll numbers and centre allocation will be available in the website of the Commission (www.opsc.gov.in) from 30.11.2021,” reads the notification.

The written exam will be conducted for recruitment to 46 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor.

Examination Centres and Address Roll Numbers Total Number of Candidates Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir Tulasipur, Cuttack-753008 100001 to 100407 407 DAV Public School (North Block) Sector-6, CDA, Cuttack-753014 100408 to 100787 380 DAV Public School (South Block) Sector-6, CDA, Cuttack-753014 100789 to 101167 380

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on APP admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.