The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the first seat allotment result 2021 for undergraduate courses tomorrow, November 26. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to check the allotment result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in after 11.00 AM.

Candidates will then be able to exercise choices from November 27 (4.00 PM) to November 30 (5.30 PM).

Earlier, KEA had released the KCET mock seat allotment result. The UGCET mock seat allotment result has been released to help students know the chances of getting admission into their preferred college and course.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The result was announced on September 20.

Important Dates

Publication of seat allotment result (Round I): November 26 (11.00 AM)

Exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seat in the first round: November 27 (4.00 PM) to November 30 (5.30 PM)

Payment of fee and downloading of admission order: November 29 (11.00 AM) to December 1 (5.30 PM)

Last date to reporting to the allotted colleges: December 3 before 5.30 PM.

Here’s direct link to the first allotment schedule.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.