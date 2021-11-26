Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has deferred the release of the first seat allotment result 2021 for undergraduate courses. The UGCET 2021 round 1 result was scheduled to be announced today. The Board will now release the KCET first allotment result tomorrow, November 27 at 11.00 AM.

In its notice, KEA said it decided to defer the result since seats were reduced in two engineering colleges and all seats removed in one engineering college. Moreover, Engineering seats surrendered by the Management to the government are also been included in the revised seat matrix.

“Hence, first round seat allotment will be conducted by incorporating these changes in the seat matrix. In view of these first-round seat allotment result is postponed to 27-22-2021 - 11.00 AM,” the notice added.

Here’s Karnataka UGCET seat allotment postponement notice.

Once released, eligible candidates will be able to check the allotment result on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in after 11.00 AM.

Candidates will then be able to exercise choices from November 27 (4.00 PM) to November 30 (5.30 PM).

Earlier, KEA had released the KCET mock seat allotment result.

KCET 2021 was conducted on August 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The result was announced on September 20.

Important Dates

Publication of seat allotment result (Round I): November 26 (11.00 AM)

Exercise of choices by the candidates allotted seat in the first round: November 27 (4.00 PM) to November 30 (5.30 PM)

Payment of fee and downloading of admission order: November 29 (11.00 AM) to December 1 (5.30 PM)

Last date to reporting to the allotted colleges: December 3 before 5.30 PM.

Here’s direct link to the first allotment schedule.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.