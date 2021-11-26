The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the result merit list from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in a computer-based test at different centres all over the country. The answer keys were released on September 2.

“Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and all other posts (List-3),” the result notice said.

Over 11,000 candidates have cleared the Tier 1 exam. The merit list contains the name and roll number of qualified candidates. SSC has also issued the category-wise cut-off of CGL Tier 1 exam in the result notice.

Here’s SSC CGL result 2020 notice.

Steps to check SSC CGL result 2020:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Go to ‘Result’ section and select CGL Click on the result link for CGL Tier-I 2020 The SSC CGL result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number (Ctrl+F)

Here’s direct link to download SSC CGL tier 1 result 2020.

Candidates who clear the CGL Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II Computer Based Examination, followed by the Tier III exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) and Tier IV Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 and 3 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29 and February 6, 2022, respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions. The admit cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.

The SSC CGL exam is being held for recruitment to over 7000 vacancies at the Union Government. Among the various posts up for recruitment are those of Clerks (203), Accountants (661), Assistants, Auditors, Sections Officers and Inspectors and others.