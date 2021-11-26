SSC CGL cut off 2020 out for Tier 1 exam; check here
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the category-wise cut off the marks of the Combined Graduate Level Exam or CGL 2020 Tier 1.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the category-wise cut off the marks of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1. Candidates can check the cut offs at the official website ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in a computer-based test at different centres all over the country. The answer keys were released on September 2.
The CGL Tier 1 result has been announced and over 1.3 lakh candidates have cleared the test to appear for the next stage of the exam.
Here’s SSC CGL cut off 2020 notice.
The cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III of the Examination are as follows:-
List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III
SSC CGL cut off
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates available
|SC
|145.28912
|970
|ST
|140.97604
|465
|OBC
|161.36748
|1784
|EWS
|164.00018
|728
|UR
|167.45963
|1228
|OH
|135.76854
|102
|HH
|109.04331
|101
|Others-PWD
|95.12633
|51
|Total
|5429
List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III
SSC CGL cut off
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates available
|SC
|124.61824
|2241
|ST
|122.40547
|958
|OBC
|147.63201
|3395
|EWS
|146.01050
|1925
|UR
|153.08245
|2544*
|OH
|120.17292
|114
|HH
|108.73007
|35
|Total
|11212
List-3: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III
SSC CGL cut off
|Category
|Cut-off Marks
|Candidates available
|SC
|100.93079
|21663
|ST
|93.75569
|10351
|OBC
|119.23278
|36611
|EWS
|109.21110
|15718
|UR
|132.37260
|20572*
|ESM
|74.87478
|5216
|OH
|85.99074
|1759
|HH
|40.00000
|1357
|VH
|95.75915
|488
|Others-PWD
|40.00000
|400
|Total
|114135
Here’s direct link to download SSC CGL tier 1 result 2020.
SSC CGL Tier 2 exam
Candidates who clear the CGL Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II Computer Based Examination, followed by the Tier III exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) and Tier IV Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 and 3 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29 and February 6, 2022, respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions. The admit cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.
The SSC CGL exam is being held for recruitment to over 7000 vacancies at the Union Government. Among the various posts up for recruitment are those of Clerks (203), Accountants (661), Assistants, Auditors, Sections Officers and Inspectors and others.