Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the category-wise cut off the marks of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2020 Tier 1. Candidates can check the cut offs at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 exam was held from August 13 to 24 in a computer-based test at different centres all over the country. The answer keys were released on September 2.

The CGL Tier 1 result has been announced and over 1.3 lakh candidates have cleared the test to appear for the next stage of the exam.

Here’s SSC CGL cut off 2020 notice.

The cut-off marks and the number of candidates getting qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III of the Examination are as follows:-

List-1: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III

SSC CGL cut off Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 145.28912 970 ST 140.97604 465 OBC 161.36748 1784 EWS 164.00018 728 UR 167.45963 1228 OH 135.76854 102 HH 109.04331 101 Others-PWD 95.12633 51 Total 5429

List-2: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III (Statistics)] and Tier-III

SSC CGL cut off Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 124.61824 2241 ST 122.40547 958 OBC 147.63201 3395 EWS 146.01050 1925 UR 153.08245 2544* OH 120.17292 114 HH 108.73007 35 Total 11212

List-3: Candidates qualified in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) and Tier-III

SSC CGL cut off Category Cut-off Marks Candidates available SC 100.93079 21663 ST 93.75569 10351 OBC 119.23278 36611 EWS 109.21110 15718 UR 132.37260 20572* ESM 74.87478 5216 OH 85.99074 1759 HH 40.00000 1357 VH 95.75915 488 Others-PWD 40.00000 400 Total 114135

Here’s direct link to download SSC CGL tier 1 result 2020.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam

Candidates who clear the CGL Tier I exam will have to appear for the Tier II Computer Based Examination, followed by the Tier III exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) and Tier IV Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 and 3 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28 to 29 and February 6, 2022, respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions. The admit cards of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 3-7 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.

The SSC CGL exam is being held for recruitment to over 7000 vacancies at the Union Government. Among the various posts up for recruitment are those of Clerks (203), Accountants (661), Assistants, Auditors, Sections Officers and Inspectors and others.