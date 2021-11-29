Border Security Force (BSF) will conclude the online application process today for filling up Constable and other vacancies in Group-‘C’ combatised posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF is conducting the Group C recruitment drive to fill up a total 72 vacancies of which 1 is of Assistant Sub-Inspector, 6 is of Head Constable and 65 is of Constable.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of online applications. (Relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules)

Educational Qualification:

ASI: Matriculation pass and Diploma course in Draftsmanship (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute.

HC/Constable: Matriculation pass and ITI Certificate in relevant trade.

Here’s BSF Constable recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates to pay Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only) as examination fee through following payment modes.

Steps to apply for BSF Group C recruitment:

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against BSF Group-C Engineer’s Recruitment Fill up the details, upload documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve two phases. BSF will conduct a written exam, followed by the second phase i.e., Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination by the Recruiting Agency. After completion of the medical examination, post-wise and category-wise merit list will be drawn separately on the basis of marks secured/obtained by the candidates in the written examination.