Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the examination calendar for the year 2021-2022. The exam calendar can be accessed online by visiting the ‘What’s New’ section of the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, MPPSC will announce the results of State Service Main 2019 and State Forest Service Main 2019 exams in December. The interview round will be conducted in February 2022 and the final result will be out in March.

On the other hand, the result of State Service Prelim 2020 and State Forest Service Prelims 2020 will also be declared this month. The MPPSC SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 was conducted on July 25. The MPPSC Main exams 2020 will be held in April.

Here is the detailed MPPSC 2021 exam calendar.

The commission will release the State Service and Forest Service 2021 notification in December 2021. The prelims exam for State Service and Forest Service 2021 will be held on April 24, 2022, and the result shall be released by May.