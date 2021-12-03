Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date for the District Art and Culture Officer preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC will conduct the District Art and Culture Officer prelims exam 2021 on January 29 (Saturday), 2022. The exam will be of 2-hour duration and consist of a total 150 marks. The exam date is tentative and can be revised later, the Commission has stated.

Here’s BPSC exam date notice.

BPSC has notified 38 vacancies for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture and Youth Department of the state government. Online applications were invited in February and March.

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.