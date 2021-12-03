Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2021-22. Registered candidates can check and download their CAP 1 seat allotment result from the official website fe2021.mahacet.org.

Eligible candidates have to exercise options and pay the admission fee of Rs 1000 from December 4 to 7 (3.00 PM). Candidates who have accepted the seat must report to the allotted institute for confirmation of admission between December 4 and 7 (upto 5.00 PM).

On November 29, the MHT CET final merit list for both Maharashtra and All India candidates was released. Based on the final merit list, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 was done between November 28 and 30.

Steps to check MHT CET seat allotment result 2021:

Visit the official website fe2021.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MHT CET CAP 1 seat allotment result Enter Application ID and Date Of Birth to login The MHT CET seat allotment result will appear on the screen Check and download the form Exercise option and pay fee as instructed

Here’s direct link to MHT CET seat allotment result 2021.

The MHT CET 2021 result was announced on October 28. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the entire counselling process for MHT CET is being conducted online. Earlier, the Board had released the MHT CET provisional merit list and allowed candidates to raise objections to the list.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2021 schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.