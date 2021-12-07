Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released the revised results of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2021). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at the board’s official website reetbser21.com.

REET 2021 was held on September 26 (Sunday) and the result was announced on November 2. There are two exams held for the state eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

As per The Indian Express, there is no change in the Level 1 result while there is a minor correction in the REET Level 2 paper. The correct answer of J series question number 74 of English Language is found to be B and C in place of A and C.

Steps to check REET result 2021:

Visit the official website reetbser21.com Click on the ‘Result REET-2021 [Only for LEVEL-II]’ Login using roll number, name, mother’s name and date of birth to get result The REET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check REET 2021 Level 2 result.

REET 2021 examination is conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination. Among these, 3.6 lakh candidates have applied for Level 1, 3.6 for Level 2 and over 9 lakh for both.

The candidates successfully qualifying the REET are provided with an eligibility certificate by the Government of Rajasthan to apply for teaching jobs in government-owned schools of the state.