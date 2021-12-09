Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer keys of the Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil) exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the same from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE exam was held on December 5 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 26 posts of AE Executive Trainee (Civil) at E-2 level (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP & POWER, HP advertised via Advertisement No. 13/05-2021.

Candidates may raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 16, 2021. The steps to challenge key in mentioned in the answer key document.

Steps to download HPPSC AE answer key:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Answer Key to the post of Asstt. Engineer – Civil (HPPCL) , Screening Test held on : 05.12.2021’ under What’s New section

The HPPSC AE answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will conduct an online screening/preliminary test for all eligible applicants. Candidates who qualify the exam will be called for interviews/personality tests. The final merit list will be prepared after interviews and document verification.