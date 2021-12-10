Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in till December 24, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total for 455 Assistant Professor posts in 26 subjects. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification before applying for the posts.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as July 1, 2021.

Candidates can check more details including education qualification, pay scale, vacancy details, examination process, application process, and others in the notice below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “राजकीय महाविद्यालयों में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर पद हेतु विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन के संबंध में” under recent update tab Click on “ऑनलाईन आवेदन करने हेतु क्लिक करें” Now click on “Click here to apply” against Application for Assistant Professor (Govt. Degree colleges) Selection 2021 Upload the required documents, make payment and submit the application Take a printout for future reference

