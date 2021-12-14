Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2021 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM). A total of 1167 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

The written exam will consist objective-type questions carrying 130 marks. There shall be 20 marks for viva-voce test.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on the admit card link against “Download Admission Certificate and Instructions to the Candidates for the Written Exam scheduled to be held on 19.12.2021 for Recruitment of Asst. Public Prosecutor” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The written exam will be conducted for recruitment to 46 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutor.

