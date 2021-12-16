Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final result of Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2020 on Wednesday, December 15. Candidates will be able to check their result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, 5690 candidates have been shortlisted for recruitment.

Result of the 04 candidates (2201266851, 2405037047, 3007013476 & 3007308720) has been kept withheld due to registration of criminal cases against them, whereas result of 625 more candidates has been kept withheld for further scrutiny by the Commission regarding suspected use of unfair means, reads the notification.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the finally selected in the aforesaid recruitment will be conducted by Delhi Police. Candidates are advised to visit Delhi Police website www.delhipolice.nic.in for further information in this regard.

SSC had conducted Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) for candidates who qualified the Delhi Police Constable CBT examination, 2020. A total of 67,740 candidates were declared qualified for PE&MT.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable CBT exam was conducted from November 27 to December 14, 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies, of which, 1,944 vacancies are for female constables and 3,902 are for male constables in Delhi Police.

