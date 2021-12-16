The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the dates for the 2019 Assistant Engineer recruitment exams. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC AE Civil (Advt. No. 01/2019) will be held on February 12 and 13, 2022. The AE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical exams (under Advt. No. 02, 03, 04 of 2019) will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2022. The date are tentative and detailed schedule will be released later.

The exams were previously scheduled for September this year but had to be postponed.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all the latest updates.

