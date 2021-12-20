Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to 1000 posts of Laboratory Technician on contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in till December 21, 2021.

The last date to submit the online applications is December 25.



“Hurry up . Laboratory Technician 2021 - REGISTRATION CLOSES ON 21/12/2021. Avoid last minute rush,” reads the notice.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 1000 District Cadre posts of Laboratory Technician 2021 on a contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed +2 or Class 12 Science exam and passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology. The candidates must be able to speak, write and read Odia. More details are in the notification.

Application Fee

No fee is applicable.

Steps to apply for Lab Technician posts

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register Log in to the portal and fill up the application form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

OSSSC will conduct a written exam in MCQ format. A merit list will be prepared based on which allotment will be made.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.