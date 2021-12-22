The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date and subject-wise schedule for phase 3 exams of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET Phase 3 exams for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be conducted on January 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test is held for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor.

NTA will also conduct the four rescheduled (due to cyclone Jawad) NET Subjects of Phase-I on January 4 and 5.

Here’s UGC NET Phase 3 exam schedule.

EXAM SCHEDULE FOR UGC-NET PHASE-III Subject Code Subject Name Exam Date and shift 5 Sociology January 4 (Shift 1) 80 Geography (Group 1) January 5 (Shift 1) 80 Geography (Group 2) January 5 (Shift 2)

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.