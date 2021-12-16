National Testing Agency has released the final answer key of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021). Candidates can check the answer key at the official website nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the JNUEE 2021 on September 20, 21, 22 and 23 for admission to various UG and PG courses offered at JNU for the academic year 2021-22. The results for PG and UG were announced on November 26 and 29 respectively.

The results have been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Here’s NTA JNUEE 2021 final answer key.

Steps to download JNUEE answer key: